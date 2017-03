DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Davenport Fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire on Pine Street on Sunday.

At approximately 11:23 am, crews were dispatched to a home located at the corner of the 2300 block of W 11th Street and the 1000 block of N Pine Street caught fire March 5, 2017. There are no reported injuries at this time.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 News and KWQC.com for more information as this story continues to develop.