Gun owners in the QCA hope for Iowa gun law changes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – House Study Bill 133 is moving forward in Iowa.

The House Judiciary Committee approved the bill that would make changes to the state’s gun laws. Some of those include adding a stand your ground provision and eliminating permits to acquire.

Many were in Davenport over the weekend for the Big Bore Gun Show. Gun owners there said they’re glad Iowa legislators are looking at this bill and believe the changes would be a big step in keeping Iowa families safer.

“Anything that promotes a second amendment, protects our rights, makes it easier to purchase weapons, carry weapons and furthers the second amendment is alright with me,” Troy Mitchell, the owner of Mitchell Arms and Ammo said.

Right now, in order to protect yourself, Iowans are required to retreat if they can do it safely.

“If you are involved in a violent confrontation, whether it’s with a firearm or not, you most likely will be sued,” Erik Lamere, a shooting instructor and the owner of Bunker Hill Trading Company said.

The bill would eliminate those requirements with Stand Your Ground provisions. Lamere says this is huge.

“When you’re faced with someone or multiple individuals who are wishing to do you harm, we need provisions to protect people so that they don’t, when they have to take those actions, they’re not having to take their entire life, their house, their home, their business, their family and they face jail time, so I think it’s very important,” Lamere said.

Mitchell says he is also glad this is being discussed.

“Running and retreating isn’t always the best measure,” Mitchell said. “I’m a firm believer in the second amendment, but deadly force is absolutely last choice, but you should be given that choice for protection for your family.”

Now, Mitchell and Lamere want to see Iowa legislators push the bill forward.

“There’s nothing in there that concerns me, so I’m hoping all in its entirety is passed,” Lamere said.

Not everyone agrees with the proposed changes.

KWQC spoken with Iowa’s chapter of Mom’s Demand Action. They believe Iowa’s current gun laws are “solid” and changes are not needed.

We’ll continue to update the status of HSB133 as we learn more.

To read more about the bill, visit: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=87&ba=HSB133