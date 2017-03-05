Moline Fire responds to 14th Ave fire

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – The Moline Fire Department battled a structure fire on 14th Ave Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 2:22 pm on March 5, 2017, crews responded to a structure fire at 1834 14th Avenue in Moline. Upon arrival, they found a garage fire in the alley behind the home. The two-car garage fire had flames shooting through the roof, and the fire was being fed by heavy winds.

The fire was extinguished before it spread to a neighboring garage, though the neighboring garage did have some melted siding. A vehicle near the fire also received some damage from radiant heat.

The Moline Fire Department is reporting that no injuries were sustained in this incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.