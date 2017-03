DAVENPORT, Ia. (KWQC)- According to Davenport Police, one man was found dead on Sunday near the Brady Street Stadium. Officers responded to 3600 Brady Street in reference to a person lying in the parking lot on the northeast corner of the stadium. Police said an adult man was found dead at the scene. Detectives are investigating. The police department said no further information is being released at this time. If you have any information you’re asked to call the Davenport Police Department.

