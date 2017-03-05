Police respond to fight at Rookies Sports Bar

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Davenport Police responded to a disturbance at Rookies Sports Bar early Sunday morning, March 5, 2017.

At approximately 1:02 am, police were dispatched to 2818 N Brady Street for a disturbance. Witnesses reported that several people were fighting in the parking lot, and police found a 28-year-old male in the parking lot with serious injuries. The male was transported to Genesis East Hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Davenport Police Department.