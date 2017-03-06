Bettendorf police seek change to weapons ordinance

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) – Bettendorf police want to see more restrictions on BB guns, Airsoft guns, and other devices that look like real firearms. A proposal would make it illegal to carry replica guns in public and requires they be stowed away in a compartment of a vehicle.

An officer at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting showed examples of two replica guns and explained how easily they could be confused with the real thing. Shooting a BB gun in Bettendorf city limits is illegal right now, but someone can walk down the street carrying one. Police say there have been more issues involving replica guns in recent years.

“If you have a legal permit to carry a weapon then you can also carry the Airsoft pistol out in public. You can transport it anyway you want in your vehicle as long as you have that permit to carry,” said Bettendorf Police Chief Phil Redington.

That would be the case under a proposal the police department is making.

“My concern is that I don’t want to label a kid that’s 15 or 16 and now for the rest of their life they have a weapons violation that prevents them from having a firearm which is guaranteed under the Constitution,” said Alderman Greg Adamson.

This is still in the discussion phase but an ordinance is expected to go before council to consider in the near future.