ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of an explosion at Vintage Rose antiques at 2961 14th Ave in Rock Island. The explosion happened around noon on Monday, March 6, 2017.

The explosion caused significant damage to the antiques store, but there is no word if the adjacent business,Tim’s Corner Comic store, was damaged.

There is no word if anyone was injured in the incident.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as we receive them.