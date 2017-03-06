Illinois senators call Trump’s travel ban unconstitutional

CHICAGO (AP) – The top Capitol Hill Democrats from Illinois say they believe President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban is unconstitutional and won’t survive legal challenges.

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth said Monday that the restrictions on travel from six Muslim-majority countries won’t improve the security of Americans. Duckworth says the order provides a “propaganda tool” for America’s enemies by helping them claim that the United States hates Muslims.

Trump’s revised order issued Monday bars new visas for citizens from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya for 90 days. It also shuts down the U.S. refugee program.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez of Chicago says Trump’s action leads the country “away from security, morality, and prosperity.”