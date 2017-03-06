Jackson County jail works to tighten security after inmates escape

MAQUOKETA, Ia. (KWQC)- Many residents in the Maquoketa community are breathing a sigh of relief. Monday, Clinton Police took two missing Jackson County inmates into custody. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Combs and Brian Willey escaped from the Jackson County jail on Tuesday while working out. Chief Deputy Steve Schroeder said the two inmates pried open the gate, stole a truck and fled. Willey and Combs were taken to the Clinton County jail after a short foot chase in the 800 block of S. 3rd Street in Clinton. Residents at a mobile home park in Maquoketa said their community feels at ease. Resident, Norma Lafrenz, said the incident put the neighborhood on edge.

“Uptight, nervous, especially when you couldn’t get into the school to get your own child,” Lafrenz said. “My child was messaging me ‘come get me’ and I couldn’t.”

In January, Andrew Combs was involved in an attempted burglary that took place at the mobile home park. Lafrenz said she is grateful Combs is finally in custody.

“I am very grateful and maybe now they should move them to where they can’t sneak out of gates or whatever that issue was because they shouldn’t be able to escape like that.”

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they are working to tighten jail security. Chief Deputy, Steve Schroeder said the jail is secure but they are working to implement new measures.

“We have a secure facility, we have a fenced in area, we have razor wire over the top and we have a rather large steel hydraulic gate that was closed,” Schroeder said. “We do have surveillance cameras in the yard, we have a bay window that they can watch the inmates out of.”

Schroeder said the gate has since been repaired. Authorities said they will now have people monitoring the jail at all times when inmates are exercising to prevent another incident.