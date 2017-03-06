Jackson County escapees in custody-UPDATED

UPDATE: Clinton Police say the escapees were taken into custody after a short foot chase in the 800 block of S. 3rd Street in Clinton. They say the two were located with information they developed and were helped in their apprehension by the Camanche Police, the Clinton County Sheriff’s office and the Iowa State Patrol.

They were charged with interference with official acts and will be released to Jackson County authorities.

UPDATE: Clinton County Jail records have confirmed that Andrew Combs and Brian Willey are in custody. We have contacted the Jackson County Sheriff’s office and the Clinton County Sheriff’s office and are waiting for more information.

UPDATE: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says with help from Clinton police, it has located a Ford F-250 pickup, believed to be stolen by two escaped jail inmates. The vehicle was recovered in the 500 block of 4th Ave. in Clinton. The vehicle was found locked, but officers observed a pair of orange shorts under the front seat. The truck has been impounded and will be processed for evidence by the Clinton Police Department.

Maquoketa, IA – (KWQC) The Jackson County sheriff’s office is searching for two escaped inmates tonight, Andrew Combs and Brian Willey, who were both held on burglary charges. The sheriff’s department says they are now following new leads, but now people in the Maquoketa area are wondering when these two men will be caught. Combs is the same man who was involved in a mobile home attempted burglary, that left one man in the hospital in January.

“I have little nieces and nephews who live around here and they’re really scared and I don’t feel safe and I know the parents don’t feel safe either I was scared, I was very scared,” said Debbie Manning, a resident of that trailer park in Maquoketa.

Combs and Willey escaped the facility through a gate in the jail yard. For chief deputy Steve Schroeder, how they did it, remains a mystery.

“How they pried that gate open, I don’t know for the life of me I don’t know how they would have been able to,” Schroeder said.

But he says there are several leads to their whereabouts.

“We got a couple of phone calls this morning that we’re following up on, they’re going to take them out of County and we’re trying to figure out which was these two men took off, we’ve been reviewing surveillance video from different locations based on the information we’ve received.”

Schroder says he wants the community to know, it’s only a matter of time before the two men are caught.

“I want them to feel hopeful that we’re going to catch these individuals, and they will be caught eventually,” he added.

The sheriff’s department also tell us they believe the two men stole a charcoal gray ford F-250 super duty truck. Law enforcement officials are actively searching inside and outside of the county for the escaped inmates.