New health clinic coming to Davenport grocery store

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – The next time you go out to pick up a few things at the grocery store, you may also be able to get a health check.

Genesis Health System just announced it is pairing up with Hy Vee to offer a Conveninent CareNow clinic. The hospital-based clinic will offer limited care for minor illnesses and injuries.

It will be located inside the W. Locust St. Hy Vee in Davenport.

Genesis Convenient CareNow is not intended to replace patient visits to their primary care physician.

In a statement, Kurt Andersen, M.D., president of Genesis Health Group said the clinics will add to the growing list of shopping convenience.

“The health services available from Genesis Convenient CareNow will add a new level of care and complement the services that Hy-Vee is already offering in its stores, which include pharmacists and registered dietitians, ” said Andersen.

The in-store clinic will be able to treat patients ages two and older for ailments such as sore throats, earaches, bug bites and some infections.

Lab services are limited but will include rapid strep throat, pregnancy, blood sugar and seasonal influenza testing.

The clinic will be staffed by a physician or nurse practitioner and will be open 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 pm. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends. Genesis says chronic conditions are best managed by an individual’s primary care provider.

No word on exactly when the clinic is scheduled to open.