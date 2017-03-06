One person seriously injured in Muscatine shooting

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) – One person was airlifted to Iowa City with serious injuries after a late night shooting on Sunday, March 6 in Muscatine.

Police said a call came in around 9:30 p.m., that’s when someone reported hearing gunshots near the 600 block of W. 3rd St.

Officers found a gunshot victim outside a vehicle just down the road in the 300 block of Broadway St. Officers also found shell casings in the area.

The gunshot victim was first taken Trinity Hospital but later airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals. Police say that person does have serious wounds.

Muscatine Police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation. If anyone knows anything about the incident, they are urged to call the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922, Ext. 608, or send a private message through their Facebook account.