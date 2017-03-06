Opponents of Iowa workers’ comp changes rally in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) – As legislation making changes to the workers’ compensation system moves through the Iowa state legislature many are speaking out. Some describe the plan as gutting the safety net for Iowa workers, while supporters say it closes loopholes being exploited in the current law.

The legislation would cut benefits off at age 67 for fully disabled people, minimize late fees for employers, reduce coverage for shoulder injuries, and decrease benefits for anything tied to a pre-existing condition.

At a rally in Bettendorf on Monday injured workers shared their stories. They hope to get more people to contact legislators about their concerns.

Supporters of the legislation say this could provide relief for employers when loopholes in the current law are too often exploited. They hope it will spur more jobs and retain businesses in the state.

Committees in the House and Senate approved the bill Thursday, March 2nd and it’s expected to come up for votes in the full chambers soon.