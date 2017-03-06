Rock Falls woman facing drug charges

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) – A Rock Falls woman is behind bars on drug-related charges following an investigation.

According to a news release, 34-year-old Alicia Brown was arrested on the afternoon of Mon., Mar. 6, 2017.

She is charged with two counts of unlawful possesion of a controlled substance as well as delivery of a controlled substance. In addition, she is charged with delivery of a controlled substance within a protected area.

Brown was also wanted on a warrant out of Whiteside County for failure to appear on a residential burglary charge.

The charges stem from a narcotic investigation in the Sterling/Rock Falls area.