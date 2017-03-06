Sterling Police Department introduces community comfort dog program

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) – The Sterling Police Department is launching a program in their community centered around an 8-week-old puppy.

After the little pup’s first week, “Brinkley” is already a hit in the building. Officers there say they hope she’ll have the same affect on the community.

“She makes everybody smile and that is her main purpose, is she makes people smile,” Officer Niki Diehl said.

While she’s not your typical police dog, she still acts big and bad.

“Complete opposite of a K9, a traditional K9 that you think of,” Diehl said.

Diehl says once she’s trained, Brinkley will help connect the Sterling Police Department to the community.

“She will be a dog that you can come up and hug, and that you can interact with a lot,” Diehl said.

In addition to hanging out with officers and visiting schools, Brinkley will help crime victims deal with stressful situations.

“Our thoughts are to bring her in and distract from the negative event that just happened,” Diehl said.

Diehl says the police department will eventually become a permanent home for Brinkley so she can provide support to officers as well.

“There’s a lot of stress in our job, we deal with a lot of negative, for the most part of our job we’re dealing with negative situations so, more or less like a comfort dog and she’ll be here for us, she’ll be you know good for morale for us,” Diehl said.

Diehl believes this program is the first of its kind in the area, that’s why she’s hopeful it will make a positive impact beyond their community.

“I hope our department sets an example, and other people see that it works and we get the phone call that says hey, how did this work for you and we’re thinking about doing this, so yeah, we’re really hoping it goes over well,” Diehl said.

The department picked the name “Brinkley” after they reached out to the community on Facebook for suggestions. “Brinkley” got the most likes.

Sterling police will host a “Meet Brinkley” event on March 25. Stay tuned to KWQC online for more details.

Officers say in the meantime, anyone is welcomed to stop by the police station at 212 3rd Ave #3 to meet Brinkley one-on-one.