Suspect arrested in robbery at Columbus Junction store

COLUMBUS JUNCTION. Iowa (KWQC) – Some scary moments for a convenience store worker in Columbus Junction.

According to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered the store just before 5 p.m. on Sat., Mar. 4, 2017 and made verbal threats to the clerk at the counter. No weapon was seen, but the man took lottery tickets and over-the-counter medication before leaving the store.

Witnesses reported the man’s description and a short time later, a suspect was taken into custody, but not before a struggle with officers.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Edgar Santos of Columbus Junction. He faces robbery and assault charges.