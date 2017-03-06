Traffic alert: Road Closures due to stopped train in Davenport

UPDATE: The Canadian Pacific Railroad says the train is pulling over 100 cars. There are no know hazards at this time.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Crews are on the scene of a stopped train, which has led to several road closures in downtown Davenport.

Marquette, Division, 3rd and 4th streets along with Rockingham are all closed due to the train stoppage. Officials say a few wheels on the lead locomotive slipped off the track.

The Davenport Community School District sent an auto-dial message to alert parents that the train may be blocking access to some schools.

