Muscatine hit hard from Monday night storm

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) — Crews were busy cleaning up storm damage Tuesday morning after severe storms flew through the area late Monday night, March 6, 2017.

The area on the south side of Muscatine, near the river front, was hard hit, with downed trees and scattered debris. KWQC viewers sent in video from Muscatine showing transformers blowing out.

The Muscatine Fire Department sent out a press release saying there was damage to a number of homes and businesses, ranging from minor to major. A number of power lines were blown down and they responded to a number of transformer fires. No specific numbers were given, but they say they had as many requests for service in a half hour as they typically see in a 24 hour day.

There were several medical calls on Monday night, but the Muscatine Fire Department says there were no fatalities.

Around 2200 on March 6th 2017 the City of Muscatine was impacted with a severe weather event. This event caused damage to a number of homes and businesses, ranging from minor to major damage. At this same time numerous power lines were broken and fell to the ground as well as a number of transformer fires. In a period of a half hour the Muscatine Fire Department had as many requests for service as we typically see in a 24 hour day Fire crews responded to the calls as they were able. They had to prioritize the requests and altering traffic routes to avoid downed power lines and other hazards. Thanks to the efforts of our fire staff, police officers, utility personnel, and our dispatch agency, all calls were answered and no responders were injured. We did respond to several medical calls, but at this time it is unknown how many were directly related to the severe weather. There were no known fatalities. The Muscatine Fire Department would like to thank MUSCOM (Muscatine Joint Dispatch), Muscatine Police Department, Muscatine Power and Water crews, and Alliant Energy crews for their work immediately after this event and through the coming hours as they work to maintain everyone’s safety. As a reminder, if there are downed power lines or unstable buildings in your area please stay clear for your own safety.