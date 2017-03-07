Severe storms badly damage Muscatine church

David Nelson Published: Updated:
Wesley United Methodist in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) – Members of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Muscatine are keeping the faith even in the face of devastation.

Severe storms that roared across the Quad Cities Area Monday night into Tuesday morning caused severe damage to their church.

Members are counting their blessings.

“Thankfully, no injuries for us,” said Katie Roquet, Director of Media Ministries at Wesley United Methodist. “Our building can be repaired, our people are so much more precious.”

The church sustained major structural damage which includes a large portion of its roof collapsing and landing inside the sanctuary.

“Right now we are still assessing the damage, but the biggest loss appears to be the total loss of the pipe organ,” Roquet said.

Church officials and members will gather at the church early Tuesday morning to survey the loss.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s