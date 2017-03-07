Severe storms badly damage Muscatine church

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) – Members of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Muscatine are keeping the faith even in the face of devastation.

Severe storms that roared across the Quad Cities Area Monday night into Tuesday morning caused severe damage to their church.

Members are counting their blessings.

“Thankfully, no injuries for us,” said Katie Roquet, Director of Media Ministries at Wesley United Methodist. “Our building can be repaired, our people are so much more precious.”

The church sustained major structural damage which includes a large portion of its roof collapsing and landing inside the sanctuary.

“Right now we are still assessing the damage, but the biggest loss appears to be the total loss of the pipe organ,” Roquet said.

Church officials and members will gather at the church early Tuesday morning to survey the loss.